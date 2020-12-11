Crowd of people gathered at vigil held for mother and child killed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the P. K. Yonge community gathered to remember the life of Shelby Mathis and her three-month-old son who were shot and killed last Friday.

The vigil brought a crowd of more than 100 to the school’s softball field.

A place that all said was Mathis’ second home. Family and friends lit candles and released orange and blue balloons in her honor.

Mathis’ aunt and uncle remember her as a devoted mother and echoed the message repeated during the vigil: to seek help against domestic violence.

“The biggest one that we need to talk about today is if you are in an abusive situation, if you’re in a situation that you are in danger or feel like you’re in danger. Even if you don’t feel like you’re in danger, but you’re in an abusive situation, get out,” says Mathis’ aunt, Robin Mathis Bourg.

The Mathis’ relatives added that Mathis’ father Billy is in the process of adopting her three and five-year-old children.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.