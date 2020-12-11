DeLuca Toyota donates toys to Boys and Girls Club of Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Children in north central Florida will have a few more extra toys underneath their Christmas tree this year.

DeLuca Toyota in Ocala hosted a Holiday Toy Drive and delivered the donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County on Thursday.

Dozens of toys and bikes were donated by the DeLuca Toyota employees to help spread the joy this holiday season.

The car dealership has a 42-year history of giving back to the community and it has been doing the toy drive for ten years.

“They’re facing a lot already so we really want to make sure that they have a lot of joy, a lot of fun and be able to give and receive gifts over the holidays,” said April Savarese, the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County CEO. “Without donations like this, we wouldn’t be able to make it happen.”

The toys will be in the Boys and Girls Club’s holiday store where children can select which toys they want for themselves and their friends next week.

“Without these toys, for some of the kids that are in need, they wouldn’t have a Christmas, they wouldn’t have a present so this is something that we feel from the heart that we need to do,” said Frank DeLuca, Deluca Toyota President and Owner. “This year has been a very challenging year with COVID-19. It’s probably more important now that we’re giving back to the community than ever before.”

