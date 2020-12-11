Advertisement

Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas are leaving fake packages on doorsteps to bait porch pirates.

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages they set out have tracking devices in them.

This allows deputies to monitor every move the box makes. Deputies then can swoop in on the people carrying the box and make an arrest.

Officials say the whole point of doing these operations is to make the public aware, so maybe the porch pirates think twice before taking anything left at a person’s front door.

They urge people to report package theft so deputies know where to set up next.

“It’s easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen, or I never received it, and some companies simply sends another package and the police are never notified,” Javier Urena with the sheriff’s office said.

Mail theft comes with serious jail time. Those caught can face up to five years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway