Dunnellon plays for state title game berth

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Dunnellon Tigers have completely embraced the role of playoff road warriors this fall. Dunnellon (10-0) visits Rickards (9-1) for Friday’s Class 5A state semifinal game in Tallahassee, where a spot in the title game will be at stake.

Dunnellon’s path through the postseason has been an unusual one. Although the Tigers are undefeated, they will have gone through the bracket without playing a home playoff game. This year the FHSAA structured its brackets randomly and made every school playoff eligible that opted into the state series.

The Tigers have gotten it done defensively all season and have allowed a total of 68 points. This will be the team’s second state semifinal appearance in the last three years, and head coach Price Harris believes experience will play a role.

“A lot of these guys started as sophomores when we were in the final four in 4A,” said Harris. “They’ve kind of been in those battles before, so that maturity level helps out in games like that.”

The Dunnellon-Rickards winner will face either American Heritage or Jesuit for the championship next Friday, also in Tallahassee.

