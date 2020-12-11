Florida Gateway College to hold smaller graduation ceremonies

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic isn’t stopping Florida Gateway College graduates from walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Three reduced size events took place Thursday and another will be held Friday.

Each graduate was allowed 5 family members.

The events were held at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

