Friends of late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham create event and fund in his honor

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - He left an imprint on every corner of his community.

And Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham will continue to do so, even after he died in a plane crash in October.

The gym was a place that the late police chief would go to often. He even had his own treadmill.

This morning I spoke with the committee that is organizing the Inaugural #ChiefGregGraham Legacy Walk. The 24-Hour Event at Zone Health & Fitness will have participants walking on the treadmill that Chief Graham always used when he went to the gym. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/cRKVbsFDJS — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) December 11, 2020

“Treadmill 12. That was Greg’s special treadmill. That was the only treadmill that he used,” Angie Clifton said.

Angie Clifton has know graham for 30 years that’s why she’s helped to form a committee to organize the inaugural Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk.

“He was so instrumental in supporting this community and not just the community but individuals in the community so we as a community need to come forward and build a legacy to keep his name alive,” she said.

The 24-hour event will be held at Zone Health and Fitness located on South Pine Avenue on Jan. 13.

And the treadmill that they’ll using that night is the one that Chief Graham always used.

“That will be the treadmill that will be running for 24-hours straight, every 30 minutes with a changes off,” Clifton said.

Portions of the proceeds will go to benefit the Amnesty Program at Beacon Point and the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

The remaining proceeds will be used to create the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation dedicated to helping the people of Marion County.

So far, 55,000 dollars has been raised for these charities.

“There were things that were important to him. The Amnesty program was one of the things that is near and dear to my heart, he was behind that. Drug addiction is just a terrible thing. It’s impacted so many lives and so that legacy of him doing that will live on for forever really,” Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said.

And that’s what members of this group hope to do. Keeping his memory alive, and not just with this one event, but beyond.

