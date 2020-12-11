Gator Insider: Florida to host LSU in regular season finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although the Gators have sewn up the SEC East title and a conference championship spot against Alabama next week, Florida remains focused on Saturday’s hoe finale versus LSU. Any slip up against the Tigers will cost the Gators a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Steve Russell previews Florida’s home finale in this week’s Gator Insider.

