Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Historic church receives threats ahead of Senate race in Ga.

By WGCL staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - The historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is feeling the wrath from the Senate runoff.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language that has been bleeped.

Voicemails left at the church talked about beheadings and contained hate speech.

“They shouldn’t attack the church,” said one resident. “The church is an establishment. Just because it’s the pastor (in the runoff), they’re completely separate. It’s unacceptable.”

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is a candidate in one of the two Senate runoff elections Jan. 5.

The church in a statement says individuals holding hate in their hearts for the church are coming into digital spaces and leaving disparaging and often blatantly racist comments, many of which, unfortunately, are directed at the church’s senior pastor.

Ebenezer Baptist is now filtering comments from their social media pages because the racist and inappropriate comments are so prolific.

No one side of the aisle is escaping people’s ugly side during these elections.

“We have had an elections director, I believe, now had a car window broken out after getting a threatening email at 2 in the morning,” said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s election implementation manager. “And we have people stalking outside of our elections offices.”

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as candidate Jon Ossoff’s offices did not respond to requests for comment on if they are also receiving death threats of any nature.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as pastor at Ebenezer Baptist, along with his father. Many online are sending out prayers and support to all who need it and hoping for the best.

“Hopefully the world will change,” a resident said.

Copyright 2020 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway