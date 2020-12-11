Advertisement

Kiwanis Club of Lake City holds charity golf tournament

The money raised during the event will benefit children in need around Columbia County,...
The money raised during the event will benefit children in need around Columbia County, specifically going toward providing better education.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Golfers in Lake City hit the links on Friday for a good cause.

The Kiwanis Club of Lake City held their annual charity golf tournament at the Quail Heights Country Club this afternoon. The money raised during the event will benefit children in need around Columbia County, specifically going toward providing better education.

“All the events we have are for the kids. For example, the kids that don’t have the school supplies, we’ll give them a backpack and we’ll have the school supplies for them to go towards their school. We also have some for scholarships for the junior college out here,” said Al Greene, the tournament organizer.

Last year the tournament raised over four thousand dollars.

