LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Kiwanis Club kicks off a charity golf tournament Friday

Golfers can tee off at 1:00pm at the Quail Heights Country Club to support youth programs and future parks in Columbia County.

Cost is $100 per player and hole sponsors are $50

Registration is at 11:30am.

