GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday is the last day of the Oaks Mall Coat Drive.

In partnership with ‘Volunteers of America,’ they ask for donations of new coats, hats, scarves and gloves to support the community and give back to those in need.

The mall is located on Newberry Road near I-75 in Gainesville.

