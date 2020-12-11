Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala resident fled the country after police say they found child porn on his devices.

Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.

A cyber tip led investigators to search the 25-year-old’s home last Friday. Detectives say they found 22 videos and four pornographic images depicting children between the ages of four and 14.

A forensic search of Barahona’s cell phone also led to the discovery of over 400 images that were defined as child erotica.

A warrant has since been obtained for Barahona for 20 counts of possession of child pornography with a total bond amount of $100,000.

Before the search, investigators say Barahona boarded an airplane to Costa Rica.

Police believe he is still out of the country.

