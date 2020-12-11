Advertisement

Marion County man arrested after 22-year-old rape case solved

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars after 22-year-old rape case was solved.

Tampa police say in 1998 James Byrd kidnapped a woman and sexually battered her.

Detectives in partnership with FDLE agents used genetic genealogy information to identify Byrd as the suspect.

Wednesday he was arrested in Marion County charged with sexual battery and armed kidnapping.

