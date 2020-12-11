Marion County Public Schools seeking feedback on new social emotional learning curriculum

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials want feedback from parents on new curriculum for elementary school students.

Information sessions for the new social emotional learning curriculum will be Friday from 5-7 pm.

The meeting is taking place at the Marion Technical Institute (MTI) in Building 2, Room 01.

The curriculum provides children with the skills to better communicate with others.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.