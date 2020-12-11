Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools seeking feedback on new social emotional learning curriculum

Marion County Public School officials want feedback from parents on new curriculum for...
Marion County Public School officials want feedback from parents on new curriculum for elementary school students.
By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:33 AM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials want feedback from parents on new curriculum for elementary school students.

Information sessions for the new social emotional learning curriculum will be Friday from 5-7 pm.

The meeting is taking place at the Marion Technical Institute (MTI) in Building 2, Room 01.

The curriculum provides children with the skills to better communicate with others.

