Advertisement

North Florida Land Trust received record-breaking donation

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - An environmental conservation organization received a record-breaking donation from North Central Florida.

The North Florida Land Trust received their largest easement in the Ocala-to-Osceola Corridor to date.

The 716 acres are in Putnam county near Welaka State Forest.

The land provides habitat for threatened and endangered species.

The goal of the project is to protect land connecting wildlife in the Ocala and Osceola National Forests.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
SunState Radiant Name Change
SunState Federal Credit Union to change its name
SunState Radiant Name Change
SunState Radiant Name Change
Williston Xmas Lights
3rd annual Christmas in the Quarry light display kicked off Friday night
Williston Xmas Lights
Williston Xmas Lights