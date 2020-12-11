North Florida Land Trust received record-breaking donation

(WCJB) - An environmental conservation organization received a record-breaking donation from North Central Florida.

The North Florida Land Trust received their largest easement in the Ocala-to-Osceola Corridor to date.

The 716 acres are in Putnam county near Welaka State Forest.

The land provides habitat for threatened and endangered species.

The goal of the project is to protect land connecting wildlife in the Ocala and Osceola National Forests.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.