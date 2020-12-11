Ocala International Airport to close at night for construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re planning on flying out of Ocala International Airport for the holidays, you may want to make sure you are not flying at night.

There will be nightly closures at the airport for taxiway construction starting this Sunday night.

Closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., until Dec. 18. The construction will take a break on Dec. 19 but will resume on Dec. 20. They are expected to finish on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The airport is asking people to plan their travel accordingly.

