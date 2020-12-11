Advertisement

Raiders hold off Rams in overtime to stay unbeaten

Santa Fe reaches 4-0, drops Eastside to 3-1
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took overtime to get it done, but the Santa Fe boys basketball team remained undefeated on the young season with Thursday’s 59-51 win over previously unbeaten Eastside. The Raiders improve to 4-0 while the Rams fall to 3-1.

NC State commit Ernest Ross led the Raiders with 28 points while Dontrell Jenkins chipped in 13. Eastside was able to force the overtime period by overcoming a double digit second half deficit.

Both teams are in action again Saturday. The Raiders take on St. Francis and the Rams participate in a tournament at Vanguard.

