Raiders hold off Rams in overtime to stay unbeaten

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took overtime to get it done, but the Santa Fe boys basketball team remained undefeated on the young season with Thursday’s 59-51 win over previously unbeaten Eastside. The Raiders improve to 4-0 while the Rams fall to 3-1.

NC State commit Ernest Ross led the Raiders with 28 points while Dontrell Jenkins chipped in 13. Eastside was able to force the overtime period by overcoming a double digit second half deficit.

Both teams are in action again Saturday. The Raiders take on St. Francis and the Rams participate in a tournament at Vanguard.

