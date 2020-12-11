Salvation Army in need of donations as deadline approaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the deadline approaching to donate towards the Salvation Army’s ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’, the organization says they need more help than ever.

The organization says that with the struggles that many have experienced this year, they expected needs to go up and donations to go down. As of this past Monday, donations from the red kettle drive have raised only 21-percent of it’s 120-thousand dollar goal, and a number of angels from the angel tree have yet to be adopted.

“Parents are having to make decisions as to, ‘Do I pay my rent or do I pay my utilities this month’. Or, ‘Do I put gas in the car so that I can go out to find a job today, or do I buy Christmas gifts for my kids’. That’s not the child’s fault and we don’t want them to not have a happy Christmas because of the world, what’s going on in the world,” said Major Hank Harwell.

The deadline for adopting angels from the angel tree is Saturday and all toys must be taken to the Salvation Army by Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.