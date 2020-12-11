Salvation Army may not reach Red Kettle fundraising goal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A charity in North Central Florida is asking for help to reach their holiday fundraising goals during the pandemic.

Leaders of the Salvation Army Gainesville Alachua County Corps said as of Monday, the ‘Salvation Army’s Annual Appeal at Christmas’ had raised less than $26,000, which is only 21 percent of their goal.

The money raised is used to support the organization all year.

“We knew that this would be a challenging year,” Major Harwell Corps Officer for the unit, said. “We expected that we would have an increase in requests for services as well as a corresponding decline in donations. However, we still have hope that we will be able to meet the needs of those who have registered with us.”

To donate to you can visit any of the Red Kettle stands around Gainesville and Alachua County. Donors can also text KETTLE to 91999, or click here to make a contribution.

A number of children have also yet to be adopted from the organization’s Angel Tree gift-giving program. Interested individuals can adopt Angels from the Angel Tree at Oaks Mall until Saturday, Dec. 12th. Toys will need to be returned to The Salvation Army by no later than Monday, Dec. 14th.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.