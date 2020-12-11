Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is in critical condition after being hit by vehicle.

According to Gainesville Police, Olga Svetlana Munoz Pogoretts was jogging through a crosswalk at 4:30 p.m. on SE Williston Rd., east of 5th street, when she was struck by a dark colored SUV.

This is the third hit and run incident in Alachua County this week.

The driver of this latest incident is still at large.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.