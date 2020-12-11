Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is in critical condition after being hit by vehicle.
According to Gainesville Police, Olga Svetlana Munoz Pogoretts was jogging through a crosswalk at 4:30 p.m. on SE Williston Rd., east of 5th street, when she was struck by a dark colored SUV.
This is the third hit and run incident in Alachua County this week.
The driver of this latest incident is still at large.
