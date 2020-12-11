Advertisement

Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville

Police tape
Police tape(AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is in critical condition after being hit by vehicle.

According to Gainesville Police, Olga Svetlana Munoz Pogoretts was jogging through a crosswalk at 4:30 p.m. on SE Williston Rd., east of 5th street, when she was struck by a dark colored SUV.

This is the third hit and run incident in Alachua County this week.

The driver of this latest incident is still at large.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
SunState Radiant Name Change
SunState Federal Credit Union to change its name
Williston Xmas Lights
3rd annual Christmas in the Quarry light display kicked off Friday night
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Toy giveaway flyer
FAMU students give back to their Gainesville community for the holidays