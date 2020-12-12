Advertisement

3rd annual Christmas in the Quarry light display kicked off Friday night

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A hidden treasure in Williston kicked off it’s 3rd annual Christmas light display Friday night.

With new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens welcomed people to walk through paths that led to different displays.

Food and live music from a local Williston church choir also kept families entertained at the historic quarry.

Lori Wallace the General Manager of Cedar Lakes says, “It’s absolutely stunning because of the reflections of the lights on the water and we spend a lot of time and care into putting the lights up. So it’s definitely a must see, it’s not Busch Gardens but it’s a must see.”

It’s a must see for a limited time. Below is more information about when to attend and how much it costs for visitors.

Dates:

Friday, Dec. 11th

Saturday, Dec. 12th

Friday, Dec. 18th

Saturday, Dec. 19th

Sunday, Dec. 20th

Wednesday, Dec. 23rd

Times:

5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Prices:

Adults: $10.00

Children (6-13): $5.00

Children under 6: FREE!

