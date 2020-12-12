Advertisement

Dunnellon falls in state football semis

Rickards denies Tigers a state final berth, 26-24
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Playing in their second state semifinal game in three years, the Dunnellon Tigers’ perfect season came to a stunning end with Friday’s 26-24 loss to Rickards in the FHSAA Class 5A semis at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. Trailing by eight points late in the fourth quarter, Dunnellon scored a touchdown to get to within two points of the Raiders, but the Tigers’ two-point conversion attempt to tie the game was intercepted in the end zone.

The Tigers finish the year at 10-1 and are now 19-3 over the last two seasons. Rickards improves to 10-1 and advances to face American Heritage in next Friday’s state title game. The Raiders won for the sixth time this season by a touchdown or less.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Dunnellon eliminated in 5A semifinals
Dunnellon vs Rickards state semis
Knights hold off Wolves, 78-70
High school hoops roundup: Friday, Dec. 11
Knights balanced attack leads win over Wolves
H.S. Hoops Roundup in NCFL