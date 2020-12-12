Dunnellon falls in state football semis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Playing in their second state semifinal game in three years, the Dunnellon Tigers’ perfect season came to a stunning end with Friday’s 26-24 loss to Rickards in the FHSAA Class 5A semis at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. Trailing by eight points late in the fourth quarter, Dunnellon scored a touchdown to get to within two points of the Raiders, but the Tigers’ two-point conversion attempt to tie the game was intercepted in the end zone.

The Tigers finish the year at 10-1 and are now 19-3 over the last two seasons. Rickards improves to 10-1 and advances to face American Heritage in next Friday’s state title game. The Raiders won for the sixth time this season by a touchdown or less.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.