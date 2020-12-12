FAMU students give back to their Gainesville community for the holidays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Students Myqueal Lewis and Kailya Jackson are coming from FAMU with a bag of gifts. “It’s literally home, I mean this neighborhood is where I grew up,” said Lewis. The Gainesville natives mark their 2020 holiday season with a toy drive for students who live on the East side of town.

“I’m really all for spreading some holiday cheer,” mentioned Jackson. It was perfect timing for both students who both take online classes to give back.

“During this extra time I’ve been having lately, they canceled our basketball season for our 2020-2021 season and just coronavirus going on; I thought this would be the perfect time to start giving back and getting involved,” added Jackson.

Two students each from Rawlings, Metcalfe and Williams elementary schools will have their Christmas wish come true courtesy of the duo and donors. The pair plan the giveaway for Christmas Eve.

“I think one great thing is a lot of people have been coming as far as essentials,” mentioned Lewis. “And that’s something I’m really big on. I think, you know, it’s cool and very nice to be able to see the toys, the videogames or whatever. But at the same time, these students I believe deserve to have essentials as well as far as clothes, socks.”

The deadline to sponsor a student or send a donation is c on December 20. To get involved, to send a toy or donate, contact Lewis here and Jackson here or via email kailyamj@gmail.com

