Advertisement

Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida state Senator Keith Perry will join 28 other electors in Florida to vote for the next president.

Monday 538 electors from all 50 states will cast their ballots for either President Trump or President-elect Biden. Electors will cast ballots depending on which candidate received the most votes in their state.

All of Florida’s votes will go to President Donald Trump who won the state with more than 51 percent of the vote. Nationally Biden is expected to receive 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232.

Click here for a list of the other Florida electors.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
SunState Radiant Name Change
SunState Federal Credit Union to change its name
Williston Xmas Lights
3rd annual Christmas in the Quarry light display kicked off Friday night
Toy giveaway flyer
FAMU students give back to their Gainesville community for the holidays