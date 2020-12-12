Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida state Senator Keith Perry will join 28 other electors in Florida to vote for the next president.

Monday 538 electors from all 50 states will cast their ballots for either President Trump or President-elect Biden. Electors will cast ballots depending on which candidate received the most votes in their state.

All of Florida’s votes will go to President Donald Trump who won the state with more than 51 percent of the vote. Nationally Biden is expected to receive 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232.

Click here for a list of the other Florida electors.

