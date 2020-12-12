Gators fall to Seminoles, 83-71

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The unbeaten Florida Gators took their 3-0 start on a road trip to Tallahassee on Saturday, but it didn’t survive the house of horrors known as the Tucker Center.

Florida (3-1) entered Saturday’s matchup on a six-game losing streak to archnemesis, No. 20 Florida State (3-0), which included dropping the last three straight games in the state capital dating back to 2014.

In the opening few minutes, the Gators raced out to an 11-3 lead, thanks to the defense forcing four steals, which resulted in eight points off the turnovers. Scottie Lewis knocked down the first of his game high four-three pointers to make it 6-2, then Keyontae Johnson scored the next five points for Florida.

However, as momentum dawned an orange and blue jersey, the air quickly evaporated from the building as SEC preseason player of the year, Keyontae Johnson, unexpectedly collapsed on the court. Johnson was taken off the court by a stretcher and is currently at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Read more about the incident and the latest on Keyontae Johnson’s status.

The Gators chose to continue playing after the disturbing pause, and saw their largest lead of the first half balloon up to nine, after Tyree Appleby made his only three pointer of the first half to give Florida a 23-14 advantage with 9:04 to play. Florida scored 30 of its 71 points from beyond the arch going 10-23 as a team. The Gators were one shot worse (9-23) from the outside in their 46 point blow out win against Stetson, December 6.

While Florida continued to give it their all, without Johnson on the court, Florida State took advantage and mounted a comeback. Wyatt Wilkes knocked down a jumper with 7:07 remaining in the first half to give FSU its first lead of the game, 24-23, since scoring the opening bucket. The Seminoles outscored the Gators 42-24 in the final 16 minutes of the first half to take a 45-35 lead into halftime.

The second half saw the Seminoles continue their onslaught, as they opened with a 14-6 run to secure the largest lead of the game, 59-41. Florida State’s talented trio of Scottie Barnes, Anthony Polite, and M.J. Walker combined for 48 points, as the Seminoles earned their seventh consecutive win against Florida, tying the longest winning streak by either team in the series.

The victory also stretched their winning streak against nonconference opponents at home to 41 and won their 26th straight at home.

Scottie Lewis, who was visibly affected by his teammates collapse, tied a career high with 19 points. Tre Mann chipped in with 17 points, but those were the only two players who scored double-digits for Florida.

The Gators host North Florida Wednesday night, December 16. Florida has won all nine meetings between the teams.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.