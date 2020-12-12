High school hoops roundup: Friday, Dec. 11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A few more boys teams tipped off their high school basketball seasons on Friday night, including Vanguard, a 78-70 winner over St. Francis. Eleven different Knights scored, led by Lionel Manning’s 21 points. The Wolves drop to 3-4 overall.

Elsewhere, Oak Hall defeated St. John Lutheran, 64-55 to even its record at 2-2. The Saints are off to a 1-6 start.

And in girls basketball, Trenton jumped out to a 25-8 lead on Bell and never looked back, prevailing, 67-29. Jordan Douglas tallied 16 points for the 7-0 Tigers. The Bulldogs fall to 4-5.

