UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: 12: 28 p.m.: TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial.

The Gators forward was transported to the hospital after collapsing during Florida’s game against Florida State.

A Florida forward collapsed during the Gators basketball game on Saturday.

Keyontae Johnson was exiting the Gators huddle after a timeout when he just collapsed. Minutes earlier, the 21-year-old had just finished an alley-oop dunk to give him five points and the Gators a 11-3 lead.

Medical personnel tended to Johnson on the court before playing him on a stretcher. Florida players and coaches were shaken up, with a few players in tears as they watched their teammate, friend take away.

According to the UAA, Johnson was taken to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation.

Johnson, who is the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, had five points early on in the matchup. The 6-foot-5, 299-pounder comes from Norfolk, Virginia and leads the Gators with 19.7 points.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

