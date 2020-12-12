UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State

UPDATE: 12: 28 p.m.: TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial.

The Gators forward was transported to the hospital after collapsing during Florida’s game against Florida State.

A Florida forward collapsed during the Gators basketball game on Saturday.

Keyontae Johnson was exiting the Gators huddle after a timeout when he just collapsed. Minutes earlier, the 21-year-old had just finished an alley-oop dunk to give him five points and the Gators a 11-3 lead.

Medical personnel tended to Johnson on the court before playing him on a stretcher. Florida players and coaches were shaken up, with a few players in tears as they watched their teammate, friend take away.

According to the UAA, Johnson was taken to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation.

We had an extended delay as @Keyontae went down. Our thoughts are with Key. Love you, man. — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 12, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers with Keyontae Johnson and @GatorsMBK 🙏 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 12, 2020

Hearing that Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton asked Mike White if he wanted the game to continue and the Gators opted to play. — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) December 12, 2020

Johnson, who is the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, had five points early on in the matchup. The 6-foot-5, 299-pounder comes from Norfolk, Virginia and leads the Gators with 19.7 points.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

