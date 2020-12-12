Advertisement

SunState Federal Credit Union to change its name

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For over 60 years SunState Federal Credit Union has been serving North Central Florida, but it’s a new day for the financial institution.

In 2021 they are making a change. Members voted to changing its name to state-chartered Radiant Credit Union.

The name change officially goes into effect on January 4th. The name reflects the organization’s desire to expand beyond the five counties currently represented.

“Radiant, as a name, is all about our membership and the areas we serve,” says Tom Barnard, President/CEO, “Becoming Radiant Credit Union is only the start of our transformation, as we have already begun refreshing branches, improving our website, introducing new technology, services, and more.”

Representatives also say he change will allow the credit union to be more efficient and offer competitive services.

