Advertisement

Waterlines burst near Poe Springs Road in High Springs, leads to boil advisory

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water boil notice is in effect for portions of High Springs as of Sunday.

The notice came after there were waterline breaks near Poe Springs Rd. in front of the High Springs Industrial Park.

The advisory effects people in the following areas:

NW 182nd Road between Main Street & NW 241st Street

Poe Springs Road between Main Street & NW 251st Terrace

Main Street between NW 182nd Road & NW 180th Avenue

All of Avondale

The original waterline break happened Sunday morning, leading to low or no water pressure for part of the city.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
According to police, a man entered Powell’s home just after 4 am and shot him.
Ocala shooting leaves man dead
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

How meeting Santa looks different this year
How meeting Santa looks different during pandemic
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop
A map of the stretch of road work across Marion County.
Road Work
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop