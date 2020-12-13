Waterlines burst near Poe Springs Road in High Springs, leads to boil advisory

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water boil notice is in effect for portions of High Springs as of Sunday.

The notice came after there were waterline breaks near Poe Springs Rd. in front of the High Springs Industrial Park.

The advisory effects people in the following areas:

NW 182nd Road between Main Street & NW 241st Street

Poe Springs Road between Main Street & NW 251st Terrace

Main Street between NW 182nd Road & NW 180th Avenue

All of Avondale

The original waterline break happened Sunday morning, leading to low or no water pressure for part of the city.

