Alachua County libraries participating in nation competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Book lovers in North-Central Florida can win prizes for reading books throughout this winter.

The Alachua County library district is starting their first winter reading challenge. Starting Jan 1, people are encouraging the community to read 1,000 to win prizes and compete in a nation wide competition.

Libraries from Florida to New York to Wyoming are participating in the challenge.

The program lasts until Feb 14 and you can find the link to register here.

