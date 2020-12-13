Alachua’s annual Christmas parade helps families celebrate the holiday season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Alachua Christmas parade hosted by the Alachua Chamber of Commerce took place on Saturday and the annual event has been going on for about two decades.

Former Chamber of Commerce President Joe Hancock said the organization wanted to host the event this year to provide a bright spot for families during the holiday season. The group did have safety in mind and urged everyone to socially distance themselves and spread out all along Main Street, where the parade took place.

Hancock said roughly 800 to 1,000 people attended the event.

