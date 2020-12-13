Advertisement

Crash in Marion County leaves one dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man is dead after he crashed his car and it caught on fire.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was traveling east Friday night on Sunset Harbor Rd, east of 115th Ave. in Marion Co.

The man then turned around, headed north and ran into a utility marker and metal sign.

The car went out of control, hitting a utility pool, before coming to a stop and catching fire on the shoulder of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
The demolition of The Swamp Restaurant tugged at the heart strings of Gator fans around the...
The Swamp Restaurant to rebuild identical building in Gainesville’s Innovation District
tanner hall
Couple Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets from the State

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs after a reception during the second half of an...
Florida falls to LSU 37-34, at home
Alachua County Library District starting first-ever Winter Reading Challenge
Alachua Christmas Parade prevails through numerous holiday event cancellations
Alachua Christmas Parade prevails through numerous holiday event cancellations
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss access to health care in East Gainesville
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss access to health care in East Gainesville