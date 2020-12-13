Crash in Marion County leaves one dead
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man is dead after he crashed his car and it caught on fire.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was traveling east Friday night on Sunset Harbor Rd, east of 115th Ave. in Marion Co.
The man then turned around, headed north and ran into a utility marker and metal sign.
The car went out of control, hitting a utility pool, before coming to a stop and catching fire on the shoulder of the road.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.