Florida falls to LSU 37-34, at home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 6 Gator football team hoped to end their regular season at home with a win over LSU on Florida’s senior night. On Saturday, Florida took on the Defending National Champion LSU Tigers.

Calling the Tigers defending National Champs sounds silly considering that they were 3-5 entering the game. LSU also started the game without star cornerback Derek Stingley. Meanwhile, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was out due to an injury from the week before.

However, they challenged Florida throughout the game and the Gators couldn’t pull it off after the Tigers ended up with the 37 to 34 win.

With about eight minutes left in the first quarter, the Gators were able to get on the board first with a rushing touchdown by Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. After kicker Evan McPherson’s kick, it was 7-0. That TD was also Trask’s first rushing one of the season.

On the next drive, LSU would score. LSU Freshman QB Max Johnson would find sophomore receiver Jaray Jenkins for a 5-yard pass. After the PAT the game would be tied at 7-7 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter was when the LSU defense, although depleted and without three starting defensive backs, proved that they still have some DBU left in them.

With 12:59 in the second quarter, Trask passed the ball that seemed to be intended for Justin Shorter, however, it was intercepted by freshman cornerback Eli Ricks. Ricks ran it back for a 68-yard interception return and that put the Tigers up 14-10 after the PAT.

Then with 10:33 in the second quarter, Trask ran out and attempted to throw to Kadarius Toney however it bounced off of him onto Dwight McGlothern then off of him into Jay Ward’s hands.

This INT by LSU was confirmed after replay review: pic.twitter.com/g2lSbbyyZ6 — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

With 2:25, Florida finally was able to take back the lead. Trask found receiver Jacob Copeland for a 19-yard pass to put Florida up 17-14.

However, the Tigers would respond with a score of their own with 33 seconds left in the half. Johnson found Kayshon Boutte who jogged in the score. LSU would lead 21-17 at halftime.

The Gators would get the lead back with 3:11 left in the third quarter. Trask found Toney for a 9-yard-TD catch. After the PAT, Florida went up 31-27.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter was when the game started to go down to the wire. With 2:51 left in the game, McPherson tied it up with a field goal, 34-34.

However with about two minutes left in the game, On third down the Gator defense stopped LSU WR Kole Taylor who caught a 6-yard pass, however, Florida cornerback Marco Wilson got a little too excited. He ripped off Taylor’s shoe and threw it down the field, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike call and first down for the Tigers. LSU eventually nailed a field goal, which put them up 37-34 with 2:28 in the fourth quarter.

Florida DB Marco Wilson throws LSU TE Kole Taylor's shoe down the field. pic.twitter.com/lThCYSAjAc — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) December 13, 2020

When Florida got the ball, they were able to move it down the field however they just ran out of time, and at the end, McPherson couldn’t nail a 51-yard-field goal.

“Obviously, you just look at all the things we did – you can’t win doing what we did tonight. No matter what is going on. No matter who you’re playing. We lose the turnover battle. We turn it over three times, minus-three turnover ratio. We don’t score touchdowns in the red zone. We can’t make key stops when we need to defensively. And we lose the special teams part of the game. It’s not a very complicated deal,” Head Gator football Coach Dan Mullen said.

Individually, Trask finished with 474 passing yards, he went 29 for 47, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Trask also broke Danny Wuerffel’s school record for passing touchdowns in a season with 40.

It was also a good night individually for Toney who had nine receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Up next Florida will prepare to take on Alabama in the SEC Championship on December 19.