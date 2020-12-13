Free COVID-19 testing and Flu vaccine drive thru held Today at the MLK center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Free covid testing and flu shots drive-thru was being held this morning at the MLK Center in Northeast Gainesville. Uf college of medicine partnered with the Alachua county department of health and the city of Gainesville to host the event. The department of health donated five nurses 500 covid-19 test. The Covid test was done by way of a mouth swab to the back of the throat while the flu vaccine was administered as a shot to the shoulder with the help of student volunteers from the UF College of medicine, people were able to get a flu vaccine or a covid test. “ Some people wanted to get a flu shot, without having to go to their doctor’s office or to a pharmacy to get this year’s vaccine, so they use this drive-thru as a unique way to get a vaccine in a safe easy way. ” says the event organizer and 2nd-year student of The University of Florida school of medicine Joe Calpin. The Gainesville police department also was there on hand to help with traffic control and making sure everyone was safe. The event last until noon or until all 500 covid-19 test are administered.

