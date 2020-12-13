Advertisement

Efforts to improve and expand health care resources on the east side of Gainesville

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The pandemic has shed light on issues related to community resilience as access issues prove more desperate for minority communities,” said Gainesville City Commissioner Gigi Simmons.

Commissioner Simmons and members of the Health Equity & Access Advisory Group made it clear that two areas need increased access to health care during Thursday’s general policy committee meeting.

“32641 and 32609 as the most in need of health improvements. Since her work, we said then and now what’s happened well, not a lot. These zip codes are still areas where residents continue to experience poor health.”

To help residents share their concerns, the advisory group created a survey to determine what issues need to be addressed.

“In the 41 and 09 zip codes have to travel at a much further rate than others. Twice as likely for people from these two zip codes as people from other zip codes to go more than five miles.”

People also shared the challenges they face while trying to receive health care.

“Frequent responses from the 09, 41 respondents were that it cost more money, that it’s very expensive, there is a schedule conflict for work. they have a lack of transportation and a lack of insurance.”

Commissioner Simmons’s proposal included, “to assess the city’s real estate assets including the GTEC building which could be used to create a public-private partnership to expand health care services in east Gainesville, specifically in zip codes 32609 and 32641. To determine if existing economic development incentives in the city, county, or opportunity zone may assist in recruiting health care services or providers to east Gainesville specifically in zip codes 32609 and 32641.”

Additions to the motion included researching and reporting to the city commission about health insurance risk pools and analysis of the most needed services and barriers to those services. The motion passed unanimously.

