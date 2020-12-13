Advertisement

Monolith found in Gainesville

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A metal monolith was found in West Side Park in Gainesville today. The object is about eight feet tall and looks like similar ones found across the country.

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across the country, some people speculate aliens may have placed the monoliths, but some artists have claimed to be responsible for some of them.

