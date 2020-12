OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 29-year-old man.

According to police, Nicolas Powell was shot and killed in his home at Dockside Condos.

This is at the 2500 block of Woodgate Blvd.

According to police, a man entered Powell’s home just after 4 am and shot him.

There is no suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.