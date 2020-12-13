“Road to Bethlehem” tour teaches families about the story of Jesus and the meaning behind Christmas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven scenes and more than 150 volunteers from local churches make up the “Road to Bethlehem” tour” at Camp Kulaqua. The drive-thru tour takes about 40 minutes and is slightly different than years past.

“When we decided to do the drive-thru, we never imagined how far this would go. that is why this year we want to tell the full story of Jesus. He came but beyond coming there is hope. Many of us in 2020 are looking for hope and something bright to look forward to in our homes,” said Theresa Stride, the Year-Round Programming Director for Camp Kulaqua.

They are focused on teaching children and families about the importance of this holiday season.

“We want to make sure that every person that comes, whether they’ve never come to a church or they go to church every week, something that they can understand and relate to, the kids will enjoy. It is something that we take very seriously. It’s such a blessing that we have Camp Kulaqua, this huge place every year. We come together and ask are we going to do it again, do we feel that it is something that the community needs because it is a gift to our community. Every year it has been a resounding yes.”

Stride said they want the community and those who travel the road to come away with this message.

“We want everyone to know that Jesus is in Christmas, and he is in 2020. There is hope; there is love there in 2020 from Jesus.”

The event was exclusive to the weekend of December 12th and December 13th. Stride said Camp Kulaqua is considering offering it over multiple weekends next year because of community support.

