Two bikers killed in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two people are dead in Bradford Co. after they were hit by a car while on their bikes.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people were cycling on U.S 301 Saturday near the Clay-Bradford county border in Highland.

The bikers were on the shoulder of the road when the car lost control and hit both riders.

They both landed off the road and later died.

A separate crash involving three cars in Bradford Co. caused delays Saturday night.

According to Bradford County Firefighters, three cars crashed at the 7100 block of SE RD 100.

There were reported road blockages and lane closures.

