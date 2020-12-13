Advertisement

Two bikers killed in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two people are dead in Bradford Co. after they were hit by a car while on their bikes.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people were cycling on U.S 301 Saturday near the Clay-Bradford county border in Highland.

The bikers were on the shoulder of the road when the car lost control and hit both riders.

They both landed off the road and later died.

A separate crash involving three cars in Bradford Co. caused delays Saturday night.

According to Bradford County Firefighters, three cars crashed at the 7100 block of SE RD 100.

There were reported road blockages and lane closures.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
The demolition of The Swamp Restaurant tugged at the heart strings of Gator fans around the...
The Swamp Restaurant to rebuild identical building in Gainesville’s Innovation District
tanner hall
Couple Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets from the State

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs after a reception during the second half of an...
Florida falls to LSU 37-34, at home
Alachua County Library District starting first-ever Winter Reading Challenge
Alachua Christmas Parade prevails through numerous holiday event cancellations
Alachua Christmas Parade prevails through numerous holiday event cancellations
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss access to health care in East Gainesville
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss access to health care in East Gainesville