University City Church of Christ hands out toys to foster children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local church is continuing its tradition of giving kids in need a special surprise for Christmas.

University City Church of Christ through Partnership for Strong Families” held a drive-thru Christmas toy drive for the foster children of Gainesville.

More than 100 foster children received gifts they’ll get to open on the big day.

The event is normally held in the church’s gymnasium, but had to be altered this year because of COVID-19 precautions.

Church officials say that even with all the chaos of this year, they’re just glad to be able to give back.

“With so much bad news this year, it’s just a blessing to be able to give back,” said Campus Minister Donny Dillon. “And still be able to do something for the children who have needs in our community.”

This wonderful program started back in 1997.

