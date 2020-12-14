Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools winter break food giveaway

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be feeding children over winter break. Along with Florida Credit Union and other organizations, the school district is giving children various food items.

“Mashed potatoes, stuffing, this year everybody is getting two boxes of cereal. A dessert for the holidays, soup, some macaroni and cheese, some kid-friendly options. The kids are interested in having some vegetables, some canned fruit,” said Kelley Kostamo, the Volunteer and Partnership Coordinator for Alachua County Public Schools.

Kostamo said the community has been very supportive.

“It means a lot that so many community members care about our students and families. So, many people have contributed money to help us buy this food because this year we are not collecting as much actual food. We ordered a lot of the food ahead, so we wouldn’t have to touch so many things that so many other people had touched. We are trying to do it as safe as possible, and just so many people have stepped up to the plate, and it means so much that people care.”

They will be accepting donations through Wednesday. If you would like to donate to the food giveaway, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

fatal crash Keystone Heights
fatal crash Keystone Heights
LCSO Phone lines restored
LCSO phone lines restored
LCSO Phone lines restored
LCSO Phones back up
Bike and pedestrian safety are a key priority right now.
Bike Safety
UF Men's Basketball cancelled their game for Wednesday.
UF game cancelled