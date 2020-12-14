Alachua County Public Schools winter break food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be feeding children over winter break. Along with Florida Credit Union and other organizations, the school district is giving children various food items.

“Mashed potatoes, stuffing, this year everybody is getting two boxes of cereal. A dessert for the holidays, soup, some macaroni and cheese, some kid-friendly options. The kids are interested in having some vegetables, some canned fruit,” said Kelley Kostamo, the Volunteer and Partnership Coordinator for Alachua County Public Schools.

Kostamo said the community has been very supportive.

“It means a lot that so many community members care about our students and families. So, many people have contributed money to help us buy this food because this year we are not collecting as much actual food. We ordered a lot of the food ahead, so we wouldn’t have to touch so many things that so many other people had touched. We are trying to do it as safe as possible, and just so many people have stepped up to the plate, and it means so much that people care.”

They will be accepting donations through Wednesday. If you would like to donate to the food giveaway, click here.

