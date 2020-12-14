Chiefland resident facing a capital offense for sexual battery of a child and child pornography

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland resident is facing a capital offense after Levy County deputies say he sexually battered a child and posted images online.

Detectives say they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pointed to 26-year-old Christian Harrelson. He was already wanted on a probation warrants, so deputies arrested him and seized his devices.

They found multiple images depicting him with children.

Harrelson is facing sexual battery of a victim under 12, and child pornography charges.

His bond was set at 6.2 million dollars.

