Chiefland resident facing a capital offense for sexual battery of a child and child pornography
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland resident is facing a capital offense after Levy County deputies say he sexually battered a child and posted images online.
Detectives say they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pointed to 26-year-old Christian Harrelson. He was already wanted on a probation warrants, so deputies arrested him and seized his devices.
They found multiple images depicting him with children.
Harrelson is facing sexual battery of a victim under 12, and child pornography charges.
His bond was set at 6.2 million dollars.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.