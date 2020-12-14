Facebook group helps family need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kadetra Austin’s spoke up about how rough life is after her husband lost his job during a pandemic. They’ve been struggling to make ends meet.

“It almost came to returning their christmas toys last week just to be able to survive these next few weeks cause just off my income alone it’s not making anything work at all,” said Austin.

After posting that she needed help in a facebook group chat called Gainesville Word of Mouth: Black Edition, the creator of the chat saw it , made a post of his own, and pinned it to the top of the group.

From there, it took off with more than 50 people commenting looking to donate diapers, clothes, money and even a daybed.

“When you’re a mother there’s never too much pride and you have to handle your business,” said creator of the group, Travis Smith. “I want to wish her a happy holiday and let her know that times will get better.”

Seeing the support from the community brightened her day.

“I almost broke down in tears the other day with the amount of help from everybody,” added Austin.

Without the help of the community, especially those in Gainesville Word of Mouth: Black Edition, Austin believes her and her family could have been looking at eviction.

“Without that I would’ve been wondering how am I going to pay this or eat for the next few couple of days. "

Smith says he made the chat for opportunities like this, to help the community but especially those that look like him.

Austin said now can pay her bills and give her little ones a better christmas.

“Travis…I thank you from the bottom of my heart like I can’t even put the words together,” said Austin.

