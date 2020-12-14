Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health

A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the vaccine.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in Florida.

A 31-year-old nurse, who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General, was one of the first to receive the first Pfzier vaccine in the state. She was given the injection at the end of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference on Monday morning.

“Today we will have shots going in arms,” DeSantis said during his press conference.

The governor described the moment as a “a really significant milestone” in combatting the pandemic.

“This is a game-changer. It’s a great day for the United States. It’s a great day for the State of Florida,” DeSantis added.

According to DeSantis, five of the state’s biggest hospitals will receive 100,000 Pfizer Vaccine on Monday and Tuesday. These shots will first be given to the hospital employees and they will then reach out to other local hospitals.

UF Health Shands in Gainesville received their shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday afternoon, which contains 4,000 vaccines.

Once the hospitals receive the early doses, the next batch will go to long term care facilities. DeSantis hopes that seniors in the state, who are not in long term care, could receive them by the end of the year.

DeSantis also hopes that the FDA will approve of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

DeSantis also hopes that the FDA will approve of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

