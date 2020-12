GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team fell to LSU 37-34 at home on Saturday. They dropped from sixth to 11th in the AP Poll. Find out what Coach Dan Mullen, QB Kyle Trask, and linebacker Amari Burney had to say after the loss.

Marco Wilson just threw an opponent's cleat and drew an unsportsmanlike penalty.



May cost UF a chance at the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/YxVxybHs7p — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.