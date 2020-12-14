Florida’s Electoral College Voters Cast Ballots for President Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida cast its 29 electoral votes for President Donald Trump Monday afternoon in the State Capitol.

Florida’s 29 electors come from all parts of the state.

“28 electors are present. One elector is not present,” chimed the reading clerk shortly after the 2 p.m. start and roll call.

The absent elector, Senate President Wilton Simpson, tested positive Sunday. State Senator Jeff Brandes was elected to take his place.

“Obviously shocked,” was Brandes’ reaction. “Our prayers are with him, as he’s kinda going through this right now. I spoke with him today and he’s in good spirits.”

Each of the Electors here handpicked by the Republican Party of Florida.

“I was a surrogate for President Trump in the Jacksonville area,” said state Representative and Elector Jason Fischer. “I was an RNC delegate for the President.”

Fischer is proud to be one of the people making history today as he described his fellow electors.

“Some elected. Some people are grassroots activists, and some people who have been active in the party for a very long time,” said Fischer.

And for many of the 29 Trump supporters, today’s vote was bittersweet.

Dr. Roy Hinman is an Elector from St. Augustine

“Well, as they say up North, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings. I think that was Yogi Berra, so I don’t think the fat lady has sung up to this point,” said Hinman.

Each elector signed and certified their vote as required by the Constitution.

“Thank you for performing your constitutional duty today,” said Secretary of State Laurel Lee after the votes were cast.

State GOP Chair Joe Gruters says even if the President’s challenges fall short, he will still be a national force.

“Whether or not he starts preparing for the 2024 cycle. I think there’s a lot of people around the state that will continue to support him,” said the GOP Chair.

The vote is now forwarded to the congress, which votes to accept or reject on January 6. Only once in the nation’s history, 1824, has the US House chosen a President after no candidate got a majority. It elected John Quincy Adams over Henry Clay.

