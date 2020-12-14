Advertisement

Gainesville Fire Rescue distributes thousands of masks to Alachua County schools

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue donated 9,000 masks to Alachua County schools today.

Alachua County sent fire rescue 70,000 masks early this year. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, they have been saving these masks for projects like this.

“I have great assurances that the school board will use them and get them in the hands of students who may not be able to afford or may not be able to have opportunities to obtain masks on their own,” said Gainesville Fire Rescue Assistant Chief, Stephen Hesson. “So they have the life saving protection that they need to attend school and have a quality education and not be deterred or shy away from that because they don’t have the adequate protection.”

Officials do encourage everyone to wear masks while out in public.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

fatal crash Keystone Heights
fatal crash Keystone Heights
LCSO Phone lines restored
LCSO phone lines restored
LCSO Phone lines restored
LCSO Phones back up
Bike and pedestrian safety are a key priority right now.
Bike Safety
UF Men's Basketball cancelled their game for Wednesday.
UF game cancelled