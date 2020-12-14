Gainesville Fire Rescue distributes thousands of masks to Alachua County schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue donated 9,000 masks to Alachua County schools today.

Alachua County sent fire rescue 70,000 masks early this year. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, they have been saving these masks for projects like this.

“I have great assurances that the school board will use them and get them in the hands of students who may not be able to afford or may not be able to have opportunities to obtain masks on their own,” said Gainesville Fire Rescue Assistant Chief, Stephen Hesson. “So they have the life saving protection that they need to attend school and have a quality education and not be deterred or shy away from that because they don’t have the adequate protection.”

Officials do encourage everyone to wear masks while out in public.

