Advertisement

Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dozen gainesville residents now have a handmade Christmas keepsake. Iron and Clay Flowers hosted a winter wreath workshop in the 4th Ave. Food Park

Those who reserved a spot could choose from a variety of branches to create their own door decorations. The co-founder says this event is a great way to relieve stress.

“We just feel like it’s a great way for people to take a moment slow down and connect with some natural elements that are from their community,” said Co-Founder, Marianna Riehm. “Be outdoors, hang out with their friends and something festive they can create with their hands and have for a really long time.”

This is their third winter workshop and participants were required to be socially distanced.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
According to police, a man entered Powell’s home just after 4 am and shot him.
Ocala shooting leaves man dead
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

How meeting Santa looks different this year
How meeting Santa looks different during pandemic
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
A map of the stretch of road work across Marion County.
Road Work
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop