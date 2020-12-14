Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dozen gainesville residents now have a handmade Christmas keepsake. Iron and Clay Flowers hosted a winter wreath workshop in the 4th Ave. Food Park

Those who reserved a spot could choose from a variety of branches to create their own door decorations. The co-founder says this event is a great way to relieve stress.

“We just feel like it’s a great way for people to take a moment slow down and connect with some natural elements that are from their community,” said Co-Founder, Marianna Riehm. “Be outdoors, hang out with their friends and something festive they can create with their hands and have for a really long time.”

This is their third winter workshop and participants were required to be socially distanced.

