Gainesville residents celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah lighting

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Good food, entertainment and lighting a huge menorah is how Gainesville residents celebrated Jewish holiday, Hanukkah.

Over one hundred people came out to celebrate the holiday. The Gainesville mayor and county commissioners were given an opportunity to speak to participants. The most anticipated part was the Menorah lighting

“It’s so meaningful,” said Rabbi Barl Goldman. “The message and the lessons of the menorah behind us which we celebrated with over 150 people in the gainesville community has eternal lessons and applicable lessons in our lives...Good over evil, hope, light over darkness.”

Residents also got the chance to light candles of their own. The event ended with live entertainment.

