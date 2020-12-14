Gator women drill Texans in afternoon matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team raced out to a 15-0 lead and never trailed in Monday afternoon’s 84-52 win over Tarleton State. The matchup wasn’t scheduled until last Thursday.

Lavender Briggs led a balanced Gator attack with 20 points and Kiki Smith added 13, although nine different players scored at least six. Florida shot 49 percent from the field en route to its fifth win in a row (6-1 overall).

Prior to the game, the teams observed a moment of silence in support of UF men’s player Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court Saturday versus Florida State. Johnson remains in critical but stable condition and has been moved from Tallahassee to UF Health in Gainesville.

