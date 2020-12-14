Advertisement

Gator women drill Texans in afternoon matchup

Florida wins its fifth straight, now 6-1 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team raced out to a 15-0 lead and never trailed in Monday afternoon’s 84-52 win over Tarleton State. The matchup wasn’t scheduled until last Thursday.

Lavender Briggs led a balanced Gator attack with 20 points and Kiki Smith added 13, although nine different players scored at least six. Florida shot 49 percent from the field en route to its fifth win in a row (6-1 overall).

Prior to the game, the teams observed a moment of silence in support of UF men’s player Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court Saturday versus Florida State. Johnson remains in critical but stable condition and has been moved from Tallahassee to UF Health in Gainesville.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Update: University of Florida sets up PO box for get-well letters for Keyontae Johnson after sudden hospitalization
Gators cruise after 15-0 start
Gators build big lead, dominate Tarleton state
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Florida DB Marco Wilson threw a shoe that possibly cost Florida the game
Florida Gators football team sounds off after LSU loss